Senate demands improved security for humanitarian workers

ISLAMABAD - The upper house of the parliament on Monday unanimously adopt­ed a resolution demanding that all the governments take measures to provide better security to humani­tarian workers. The resolution was tabled by Senator Sania Nishtar. The resolution said, “The Senate commemorates World Humanitar­ian Day on August 19 and recog­nizes the selfless efforts of human­itarian workers and organizations who strive to save and protect lives across the globe and to reduce hu­man suffering”.

The House also honours those frontline humanitarian workers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, the resolution read. The House particularly showed appre­ciation for the humanitarian assis­tance extended to Pakistan by the global community during last year’s devastating floods.

The House noted with alarm that humanitarian workers worldwide continue to remain vulnerable to vi­olence and attacks, with major at­tacks numbering 235 in 2022 alone, including one in Pakistan, under­mining the safety and security of those dedicated to saving lives and delivering assistance.

The House called upon the gov­ernment of Pakistan to enhance its support for humanitarian efforts, both within its borders and beyond, through diplomatic, financial, and logistical means, in partnership with other governments and multilateral organizations.

Meanwhile, Minister for Informa­tion and Parliamentary Affairs, Mur­taza Solangi said Pakistan currently had ample wheat stocks adding that concrete measures would be initiat­ed to address any flour shortage due to supply chain problems.

Responding to a motion under by Senator Sania Nishtar, focused on addressing gaps in the wheat supply chain that may lead to flour short­age, the minister stated that cur­rently there was no wheat shortage in the country. The minister empha­sized that there was an adequate stock of wheat in the country as pub­lic wheat stock included 39,24,367 metric tons in Punjab, 8,17,394 met­ric tons in Sindh, 2,15,082 metric tons in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and 89,354 metric tons in Balochistan. Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Ser­vices Corporation Ltd (PASSCO) ac­counted for 17,18,177 metric tons, he added.

Private wheat stock compris­es 3,37,270 metric tons in Pun­jab, 93,165 metric tons in Sindh, 14,918 metric tons in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, and 4,157 metric tons in Balochistan. The Minister said that Pakistan had over seven million (7,213,884) metric tons of wheat, with an additional imported stock of 10,33,845 metric tons, ensur­ing there was no shortage. He said the support price for provinces dif­fered, being Rs 4600 in Punjab and Rs 4700 in Sindh.

During discussions on the motion, Senator Dilawar Khan said that Pa­kistan should export wheat rather than its import and called for con­cessions to the agriculture sector.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri highlighted Balochistan’s agricultur­al challenges, emphasizing the lack of canal systems. He expressed con­cern about the removal of subsidies for poor farmers on electricity.

Information Minister Murtaza So­langi informed the House that the value of rupees has stabilised ow­ing to the administrative measures of the incumbent government.

Winding up discussion on a mo­tion moved by Senator Kamran Murtaza regarding the devaluation of the rupee and shortage of US dol­lars in the market resulting in high inflation, the interim information minister said that the government controlled the “informal channels” i.e. hundi business in the country. He expressed the hope that the val­ue of the country’s currency would further improve after receiving a second tranche from the IMF after its review.