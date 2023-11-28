Senate demands improved security for humanitarian workers

ISLAMABAD - The upper house of the parliament on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution demanding that all the governments take measures to provide better security to humanitarian workers. The resolution was tabled by Senator Sania Nishtar. The resolution said, “The Senate commemorates World Humanitarian Day on August 19 and recognizes the selfless efforts of humanitarian workers and organizations who strive to save and protect lives across the globe and to reduce human suffering”.
The House also honours those frontline humanitarian workers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, the resolution read. The House particularly showed appreciation for the humanitarian assistance extended to Pakistan by the global community during last year’s devastating floods.
The House noted with alarm that humanitarian workers worldwide continue to remain vulnerable to violence and attacks, with major attacks numbering 235 in 2022 alone, including one in Pakistan, undermining the safety and security of those dedicated to saving lives and delivering assistance.
The House called upon the government of Pakistan to enhance its support for humanitarian efforts, both within its borders and beyond, through diplomatic, financial, and logistical means, in partnership with other governments and multilateral organizations.
Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi said Pakistan currently had ample wheat stocks adding that concrete measures would be initiated to address any flour shortage due to supply chain problems.
Responding to a motion under by Senator Sania Nishtar, focused on addressing gaps in the wheat supply chain that may lead to flour shortage, the minister stated that currently there was no wheat shortage in the country. The minister emphasized that there was an adequate stock of wheat in the country as public wheat stock included 39,24,367 metric tons in Punjab, 8,17,394 metric tons in Sindh, 2,15,082 metric tons in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and 89,354 metric tons in Balochistan. Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation Ltd (PASSCO) accounted for 17,18,177 metric tons, he added.
Private wheat stock comprises 3,37,270 metric tons in Punjab, 93,165 metric tons in Sindh, 14,918 metric tons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 4,157 metric tons in Balochistan. The Minister said that Pakistan had over seven million (7,213,884) metric tons of wheat, with an additional imported stock of 10,33,845 metric tons, ensuring there was no shortage. He said the support price for provinces differed, being Rs 4600 in Punjab and Rs 4700 in Sindh.
During discussions on the motion, Senator Dilawar Khan said that Pakistan should export wheat rather than its import and called for concessions to the agriculture sector.
Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri highlighted Balochistan’s agricultural challenges, emphasizing the lack of canal systems. He expressed concern about the removal of subsidies for poor farmers on electricity.
Information Minister Murtaza Solangi informed the House that the value of rupees has stabilised owing to the administrative measures of the incumbent government.
Winding up discussion on a motion moved by Senator Kamran Murtaza regarding the devaluation of the rupee and shortage of US dollars in the market resulting in high inflation, the interim information minister said that the government controlled the “informal channels” i.e. hundi business in the country. He expressed the hope that the value of the country’s currency would further improve after receiving a second tranche from the IMF after its review.