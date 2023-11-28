Sialkot, Lahore Whites, Abbottabad, Islamabad victorious in National T20

KARACHI-Sialkot, Lahore Whites, Abbottabad and Islamabad won their respective matches in the National T20 Cup 2023-24 here at different venues of Karachi on Monday.

Sialkot thrashed AJK by nine wickets at NBP Sports Complex. Batting first, AJK were bowled out for just 59 in 18.2 overs as Usman Khalid took 4-13 and Usama Mir picked up 2-12. Naveed Malik was the top scorer with 24 runs. Sialkot chased down the modest total with a loss just one wicket in six overs. Amad Butt and Mirza Tahir Baig remained unbeaten with 27 each. Usman Yousaf took 1-39 for AJK.

At HPC Oval Ground, Abbottabad beat Faisalabad by six wickets. Faisalabad were all out for 143 in 20 overs with Abdul Samad Making 47 and Muhammad Irfan Khan contributing with 33 runs. Shahab Khan and Adil Naz took two wickets each for 22 and 23 runs respectively. Abbottabad chased down the target of 144 in 18.3 overs thanks to brilliant fifty by Kamran Ghulam (62*), Mohammad Arif made 24 runs while Sadaqat Ali picked up 2-17.

In another match, Islamabad beat Hyderabad by 10 runs at UBL Sports Complex. Islamabad posted 153-3 in 20 overs with Sarmad Bhatti (56) scoring an unbeaten fifty. Hammad Siddique 27 not out and Ali Imran scored 25. Asad Malik took 1-17 and Daniyal Hussain Rajput took 1-20. In reply, Hyderabad could only manage to score 143-7 with Suleman scoring 62 runs. Umair Afridi and Haris Rauf picked up three wickets each for 22 and 29 runs respectively.

At National Bank Stadium, Lahore Whites beat Quetta by nine wickets. Batting first, Quetta set a target 133 as Abdul Wahid Bangalzai scored 79 and Salahuddin made 22. Mohammad Irfan took 2-18 while Mohammad Amir Khan picked up two wickets for 28 runs. In reply, Ahmed Shehzad smashed 81 Muhammad Akhlaq made unbeaten 44 as Lahore Whites chased down the target in 12 overs. Hanan Achakzai picked up a wicket for 23 runs.