Sialkot launches five-day national anti-polio drive with robust vaccination strategy

SIALKOT - In a concerted effort to combat polio, Sialkot district initiated a five-day national anti-polio campaign. A total of 2676 mobile teams embarked on a door-to-door mission, aiming to vaccinate 772,711 children. Additionally, 133 fixed teams were deployed to rural and primary health centers, dispensaries, and hospitals, while 69 roaming/transit teams conducted vaccination duties at lorry stands, bus stops, and main squares.
The field operations were overseen by Assistant Commissioners, health officers from the four tehsils, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Asad Raza, WHO Monitor Dr. Dampa Abedi, and DDHO Dr. Shiraz Masood. Their visits ensured the smooth execution of the polio campaign.
To ensure the safety and support of polio teams, the police, traffic police, and rescuers from Rescue 1122 worked in tandem with vaccination efforts. Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Captain (Rtd) Shah Mir Iqbal, took a proactive role, conducting daily reviews of the ongoing polio campaign. He emphasized maintaining a comprehensive record of unavailable children at home and urged health department officials to ensure universal polio vaccination coverage. The collaborative efforts underscore the commitment to eradicate polio and protect the health of the community.
ADDITIONAL DEPUTY COMMISSIONER STRESSES PUBLIC SERVICE INTEGRITY
Highlighting the pivotal role of government officers, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Muhammad Iqbal, emphasized the use of power in resolving public issues within the bounds of the constitution and law. Addressing a training session for 12 Common of Punjab Management Services, he underscored the importance of sincerity and ethical conduct in official duties.
During the training, ADC Revenue Muhammad Iqbal conveyed the honor and responsibility that comes with joining the civil service through competitive examinations. Being part of the management group of the largest province entails fulfilling duties assigned by the Punjab Government. The session aimed to instill a sense of commitment to public service and ethical governance among the participating officers.
To provide practical insights, the delegation conducted an observation visit to various departments within the Deputy Commissioner’s office, including Sub-Registrar Urban/Rural. ADC Revenue Muhammad Iqbal engaged with the officers, addressing queries and offering guidance on effective district management.