Sialkot launches five-day national anti-polio drive with robust vaccination strategy

SIALKOT - In a concerted effort to com­bat polio, Sialkot district initiated a five-day national anti-polio campaign. A total of 2676 mobile teams em­barked on a door-to-door mission, aiming to vacci­nate 772,711 children. Ad­ditionally, 133 fixed teams were deployed to rural and primary health centers, dis­pensaries, and hospitals, while 69 roaming/transit teams conducted vaccina­tion duties at lorry stands, bus stops, and main squares.

The field operations were overseen by Assistant Com­missioners, health officers from the four tehsils, Ad­ditional Deputy Commis­sioner Syed Asad Raza, WHO Monitor Dr. Dampa Abedi, and DDHO Dr. Shiraz Masood. Their visits en­sured the smooth execution of the polio campaign.

To ensure the safety and support of polio teams, the police, traffic police, and rescuers from Rescue 1122 worked in tandem with vaccination efforts. Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Cap­tain (Rtd) Shah Mir Iqbal, took a proactive role, con­ducting daily reviews of the ongoing polio campaign. He emphasized maintain­ing a comprehensive record of unavailable children at home and urged health de­partment officials to ensure universal polio vaccination coverage. The collaborative efforts underscore the com­mitment to eradicate polio and protect the health of the community.

ADDITIONAL DEPUTY COMMISSIONER STRESSES PUBLIC SERVICE INTEGRITY

Highlighting the pivotal role of government officers, Additional Deputy Com­missioner Revenue, Mu­hammad Iqbal, emphasized the use of power in resolv­ing public issues within the bounds of the constitution and law. Addressing a train­ing session for 12 Common of Punjab Management Ser­vices, he underscored the importance of sincerity and ethical conduct in official duties.

During the training, ADC Revenue Muhammad Iqbal conveyed the honor and responsibility that comes with joining the civil ser­vice through competitive examinations. Being part of the management group of the largest province entails fulfilling duties assigned by the Punjab Government. The session aimed to instill a sense of commitment to public service and ethical governance among the par­ticipating officers.

To provide practical insights, the delegation conducted an observation visit to various depart­ments within the Deputy Commissioner’s office, in­cluding Sub-Registrar Ur­ban/Rural. ADC Revenue Muhammad Iqbal engaged with the officers, address­ing queries and offering guidance on effective dis­trict management.