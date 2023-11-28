Sindh Madressatul Islam varsity to organise 2nd Global Research Congress in Feb 2024

KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam University has decided to organise “2nd SMIU Global Research Congress 2024” (GRC-24) in the month of February 2024. Prominent research scholars from all provinces of the country and other countries will be invited to present their latest research works in the GRC. To execute arrangements of the GRC, vice chancellor of SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has constituted a 13-member Central Executive Committee (CEC) with Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, its convener and Dr. Aamir Iqbal Umrani, as a secretary. Among its other members would be Prof. Dr. Aftab Ahmed Sheikh, Dean Faculty of Information Technology, Prof. Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Dean Faculty of Management, Business Administration and Commerce, Prof. Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Advisor to Vice Chancellor on Academic Affairs, Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh, Registrar, Mr. Asif Hussain Samo, Assistant Professor, Ms. Quratulain Nazeer, Assistant Professor, Syed Azeem Imam, Assistant Professor, Mr. Nisar Ahmed Memon, Additional Director Finance, Mr. Abdul Waheed Jatoi, Additional Director I.T. Anwar Ali Abro, Director PR Department and Mr. Asif Ghafar, Director Broadcasting and Media Training.