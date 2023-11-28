SIUT to host 23rd chapter of APAPU to begin on Nov 29

KARACHI - The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT ) will be hosting the 23rd chapter of the Asia Pacific Association of Paediatric Urologists, popularly known as APAPU, which will begin in the city on November 29. Over 300 delegates from within Pakistan and 19 foreign countries are expected to attend a major international congress. The delegates hail from New Zealand, Asia Pacific, the Sub-Continent, the Middle East, and Europe, besides from all over the host country, including many who were initially trained at SIUT expected to grace the event. Issues concerning paediatric urological disorders, a vital field in surgical sciences, will be discussed in great depth in the congress. This Congress will take part in two separate sessions. The first session will consist of two days of live surgical demonstration from three separate operating theatres. The range of new surgical procedures which will be demonstrated underlines the advances that are being made in every area of paediatric urology and which are being introduced into Pakistan at SIUT. The second part is two days of scientific presentations and debates. The scientific congress will be spread over 16 dedicated scientific sessions that will address major issues including kidney tumours in children, the neuropathic bladder and advances made in laparoscopic and robotic surgery.