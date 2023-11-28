Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Smog/fog likely in plain areas of Punjab: PMD

Agencies
November 28, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Smog/fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab at morn­ing hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Paki­stan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD). As per synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over the eastern part of the country. Cold and part­ly cloudy weather is expect­ed in most upper parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in upper parts while, light rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Kashmir and southeast Sindh. The rainfall recorded during the period was Kashmir: Rawal­akot 02 mm, Sindh: Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando jam 01mm.

Agencies

