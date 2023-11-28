Special court orders Imran Khan's open trial in Cipher case 

Special Court (official secret) Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain ordered open trial of Former Prime Minister & PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Former Foreign Minister and Deputy Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi at Central Prison, Adiala, Rawalpindi on December 1st, 2023 in Cipher Case after hearing the case today at federal judicial complex, Islamabad.

Court further ordered that both accused couldn't be produced today because of security threats mentioned in intelligence reports. Court has invoked section 352 C.r P.C. and it will be a public trial and everybody can access the court proceedings.

Earlier today both accused in Cipher case were not produced by authorities at federal judicial complex Islamabad.

Special Court Judge. Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain last thursday ordered authorities to produce both accused after the Islamabad High Court ruling on Nov 21st by Divisional Bench lead by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Riffat last week in cipher case.

Barrister Salman Safdar argued before the Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain we're expecting production of both accused today. We already gave our observations in this court that this case is proceeding with extraordinary pace and case could also be reversed.

Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain then asked court staff to bring the correspondence sent by jail authorities regarding production of accused. Shah Khawar prosecutor FIA read the correspondence which said that a letter dated November 25th stated that both of the accused can't be produced today because of security threats mentioned by intelligence reports.

Barrister Salman Safdar told the court that it's duty of state and jail authorities to safely bring prisoners to the court. This non production is open disobedience of IHC and this special court's orders. The reasoning in the correspondence is bogus. How come there is no security threat in Islamabad of terrorism as of yet but given on production date of Imran Khan. When court used to order us to come to the court we came 50 times with having security threats. There's only family and lawyers in the courtroon, who can be threat for Imran Khan? We're all surprised including you with this non production. Will the jail superintendent assess the threat? This is his inability to produce them in court and he should resign. This letter is vague.

Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain while talking to the prosecutor said it was this court's order. I'll see more details about security threat. Court will seek section 352 C.r PC explaination from you. This Court has always asked for public access of the proceedings. Whoever wish to attend the trial must be allowed in the courtroom.

FIA prosecutor told the court that, there are life threats to the accused that's why they were not produced. Whatever your order is we will comply with that. Directions about holding a trial at Islamabad or Jail in Rawalpindi will be complied by the authorities.

After hearing arguments of both sides, court reserved the judgement and ordered to hold the open trial after 1 hour.