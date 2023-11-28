SZA rules the 2023 Soul Train Awards

SOUL- The 2023 Soul Train Awards aired Sunday night and it was a good time, especially for singer SZA. The awards show – which honors the best in Black culture, music and entertainment, and is named for the long-running review show “Soul Train” – was hosted by Emmy-winning actor, recording artist, producer and entre­preneur Keke Palmer. The night was a big one for SZA, who scored four wins, tak­ing home trophies for best R&B/Soul female artist, album of the year, song of the year and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award. Usher won three statuettes: best R&B/Soul male artist, certified soul award and best collabora­tion with Summer Walker and 21 Savage. Victoria Monét was awarded two: best dance performance and video of the year. There will be encore presenta­tions of the show on Mon­day, November 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday, No­vember 29, at 6 p.m.