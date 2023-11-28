Tributes paid to trailblazer in women’s rights activist in KP

PESHAWAR - Rich tributes were paid at a refer­ence to the late Mrs Munawar Hu­mayun for her contributions to social activism, women’s empower­ment, and public service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Social activists, development pro­fessionals, public servants, mem­bers of civil society, and friends and families attended the event at the SRSP’s Human Resource Develop­ment Centre in Peshawar.

Community activists from across the province described how Mrs Hu­mayun’s work had impacted their lives. Ghulam Jilani from Local Sup­port Organisation Kaghan Valley said she had persuaded him to or­ganise women in his area after the earthquake, leading to the current drinking water project.

Sultan Zari of Chamkani Village Bank explained how Mrs Humayun’s commitment to an indigenised local banking system made credit and so­cial protection accessible to thou­sands of women, enabling them to initiate small enterprises.

Women activists from Abbot­tabad and Haripur shared how she had persuaded them to organ­ise their communities to address pressing social issues. Israr Ali of LSO Ittefaq in Kohat described how she had inspired their work, impacting the lives of people from South Waziristan to Chitral and Kohistan.

The CEO of SRSP, Masood-ul-Mulk, discussed Mrs Humayun’s two-dec­ade tenure as chairperson and re­markable growth in the organi­sation’s coverage from six to 36 districts, with over 283 projects im­plemented and Rs45 billion raised. The staff increased from 480 to over 6,000, and 524,000 youths were trained at SRSP’s Human Resource Training Centre.

He said microfinance disburse­ments over Rs2.5 billion reached to 137,000 women through wom­en’s banks. Community infrastruc­tures worth more than Rs13 bil­lion were built, generating over 29 megawatts of electricity. Addition­ally, 60,000 houses were built after the earthquake, more than 800,000 people benefitted through humani­tarian programmes, and 117 BHUs had doctors and medicines due to her partnership with the govern­ment, free of cost.

Ehsanullah Khan, a social worker from Swat, emphasised Mrs Huma­yun’s ability to inspire those around her and her hands-on approach as a farmer firmly rooted within society.

Col Alamzeb, a retired civil serv­ant and chairman of SRSP Board of Directors, expressed gratitude for serving two decades on the board with Mrs Humayun, learn­ing from her.

Shoaib Sultan described Mrs Hu­mayun as a gifted person who tran­sitioned to the development world after spending years in sophisticat­ed diplomatic circles. He praised her passion for people, quick learn­ing, and adaptability to different environments.

A film showcasing Mrs Huma­yun’s life portrayed her role as a so­cial activist and board chairperson, emphasising her commitment to women’s empowerment, organising women’s banks and enterprises, and her willingness to travel across the province either to be among com­munities, or development profes­sionals and donors.