Tributes paid to trailblazer in women’s rights activist in KP

PESHAWAR - Rich tributes were paid at a reference to the late Mrs Munawar Humayun for her contributions to social activism, women’s empowerment, and public service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Social activists, development professionals, public servants, members of civil society, and friends and families attended the event at the SRSP’s Human Resource Development Centre in Peshawar.
Community activists from across the province described how Mrs Humayun’s work had impacted their lives. Ghulam Jilani from Local Support Organisation Kaghan Valley said she had persuaded him to organise women in his area after the earthquake, leading to the current drinking water project.
Sultan Zari of Chamkani Village Bank explained how Mrs Humayun’s commitment to an indigenised local banking system made credit and social protection accessible to thousands of women, enabling them to initiate small enterprises.
Women activists from Abbottabad and Haripur shared how she had persuaded them to organise their communities to address pressing social issues. Israr Ali of LSO Ittefaq in Kohat described how she had inspired their work, impacting the lives of people from South Waziristan to Chitral and Kohistan.
The CEO of SRSP, Masood-ul-Mulk, discussed Mrs Humayun’s two-decade tenure as chairperson and remarkable growth in the organisation’s coverage from six to 36 districts, with over 283 projects implemented and Rs45 billion raised. The staff increased from 480 to over 6,000, and 524,000 youths were trained at SRSP’s Human Resource Training Centre.
He said microfinance disbursements over Rs2.5 billion reached to 137,000 women through women’s banks. Community infrastructures worth more than Rs13 billion were built, generating over 29 megawatts of electricity. Additionally, 60,000 houses were built after the earthquake, more than 800,000 people benefitted through humanitarian programmes, and 117 BHUs had doctors and medicines due to her partnership with the government, free of cost.
Ehsanullah Khan, a social worker from Swat, emphasised Mrs Humayun’s ability to inspire those around her and her hands-on approach as a farmer firmly rooted within society.
Col Alamzeb, a retired civil servant and chairman of SRSP Board of Directors, expressed gratitude for serving two decades on the board with Mrs Humayun, learning from her.
Shoaib Sultan described Mrs Humayun as a gifted person who transitioned to the development world after spending years in sophisticated diplomatic circles. He praised her passion for people, quick learning, and adaptability to different environments.
A film showcasing Mrs Humayun’s life portrayed her role as a social activist and board chairperson, emphasising her commitment to women’s empowerment, organising women’s banks and enterprises, and her willingness to travel across the province either to be among communities, or development professionals and donors.