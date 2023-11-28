Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Two civilians martyred in Bannu suicide attack

Staff Reporter
November 28, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Two civilians were mar­tyred when a suicide bomber exploded himself close to a se­curity forces’ convoy in Bannu district yesterday. According to a statement of the ISPR, on 26 November 2023, a motor­cycle-borne suicide bomber, affiliated with Hafiz Gul Baha­dur Group and later identified as an Afghan national, explod­ed himself near to a security forces’ convoy in general area Bakka Khel, Bannu District. “Resultantly, two innocent ci­vilians embraced Shahadat, while seven civilians and three soldiers got injured,” said the ISPR in a statement. Sanitiza­tion operation was also car­ried out to eliminate any oth­er terrorists found in the area.

