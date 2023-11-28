Two civilians martyred in Bannu suicide attack

ISLAMABAD - Two civilians were martyred when a suicide bomber exploded himself close to a security forces’ convoy in Bannu district yesterday. According to a statement of the ISPR, on 26 November 2023, a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber, affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and later identified as an Afghan national, exploded himself near to a security forces’ convoy in general area Bakka Khel, Bannu District. “Resultantly, two innocent civilians embraced Shahadat, while seven civilians and three soldiers got injured,” said the ISPR in a statement. Sanitization operation was also carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.