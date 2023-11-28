Two-day free eye camp concludes in Mohmand

MOHMAND - A two-day free eye camp organ­ised by the Corporate Social Re­sponsibility (CSR) in collaboration and support of Mohmand Rifles, and Roots School System Rawal­pindi concluded here on Monday. A total of 1845 patients were ex­amined during the camp.

A free eye camp was organised at Frontier Corps Public School Ghalanai in Mohmand tribal dis­trict. The Camp Manger Kashif Javed said that more than 1800 patients were examined, includ­ing 962 male, 583 female, children boys 185 and girls 115.

He said that 862 free glass­es were distributed, 215 special glasses were booked, free medi­cines were provided to 1066 pa­tients, 105 cataracts patient and total of 148 patients were referred to Al-Shifa Trust Hospital Rawal­pindi for procedures.

While talking to the media per­sons, Dr Ahsan of Al-Shifa Trust Hospital Rawalpindi said that most of the elderly people were examined here, most of whom were cataract patients. He said that most of the eye patients were diagnosed with diabetes.

He said that the patients need to undergo surgery will be sent to Rawalpindi Al-Shifa Trust Hospi­tal and all treatment and expenses will be free. Dr Ahsan said that due to dry weather, eye diseases have increased and the people should have their eyes checked annual­ly and take special care to protect and clean their eyes in dust.

Commandant Mohmand Ri­fles Col Furqan Shabbir also visit­ed the free eye camp. He met the camp administrators and doc­tors and had a detailed discussion about the camp and the patients.