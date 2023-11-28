Two polio workers killed, three injured in accident

Rawalpindi-In a tragic road accident at Khasala Village of Union Council Adiala, two polio workers, including a woman, lost their lives while three others sustained injuries, sources confirmed on Monday. The deceased workers were identified as Yasmin Akhter and Muhammad Maskin, while Saliha Aftab, Subhan, and Yasmin Firdous were among the injured.

According to sources, a mobile team comprising five anti-polio workers was travelling on motorcycles in Khasala Village when a collision occurred with another bike, driven by two individuals named Arslan. Yasmin Akhter succumbed to her injuries at the accident site, while four others were critically injured and immediately taken to the hospital. Regrettably, Muhammad Maskin passed away due to severe injuries in the Emergency Ward of Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Senior officers from the District Health Department, accompanied by the police, inspected the accident site. Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chattha, inaugurated an anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to a child, as per the district government’s spokesperson. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and RPO Syed Khurram Ali were also present at the ceremony.

“We have set a target of administering polio drops to 250,000 children under the age of 5 on the first day,” stated Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha.

He emphasized that the anti-polio teams would cover refusals and households with absent children during the door-to-door campaign. This marks the third anti-polio drive initiated as per the Punjab government’s directives across 36 districts.

“The government has deployed 3,703 mobile teams, operating at 330 fixed points, and established 166 transit points,” Commissioner Chattha informed. Additionally, 245 UCMOs and 866 Area Incharges have been appointed to ensure the success of the anti-polio drive. RPO Syed Khurram Ali Shah assured that the police have provided comprehensive security to the anti-polio teams across the district.