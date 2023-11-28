Tuesday, November 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

UN calls on North Korea to refrain from pursuing nuclear weapons

UN calls on North Korea to refrain from pursuing nuclear weapons
Anadolu
8:38 AM | November 28, 2023
International

The UN has called on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to refrain from pursuing its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, a senior UN official said on Monday.

"On 27 September, the DPRK adopted a constitutional amendment further enshrining its policy on nuclear forces in the Constitution. As such, the DPRK has consistently demonstrated its strong intention to continue pursuing its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, in violation of relevant Security Council resolutions.

"We emphasize once again our call on the DPRK to refrain from such actions," Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East and Asia and the Pacific, told the UN Security Council meeting on non-proliferation/DPRK.

On Nov. 21, North Korea announced that it placed its first spy satellite in orbit and vowed to launch more in the near future, despite growing international condemnation.

While sovereign states have the right to benefit from peaceful space activities, Khiari said, the Security Council resolutions expressly prohibit North Korea from conducting any launches using ballistic missile technology. The launches represent a "serious risk" to international civil aviation and maritime traffic, Khiari said.

Pakistan, UAE sign multibillion-dollar pacts to boost economic ties

"While the DPRK issued a pre-launch notification to the Japanese Coast Guard, it did not issue airspace or maritime safety notifications to the International Maritime Organization, the International Civil Aviation Organization, or the International Telecommunications Union," he added.

The increase in nuclear rhetoric on the Korean Peninsula is "deeply concerning," Khiari said and added it is important to re-establish communication channels to avoid "unintended" accidents or miscalculations.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-28/Lahore/epaper-1701094074-000.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023