US envoy celebrates successful completion of project

PESHAWAR - United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald A Blome visited the Water and San­itation Services Peshawar (WSSP) office in Hayatabad here on Mon­day to celebrate the successful completion of the USAID-fund­ed Municipal Services Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a 12-year, $44.6 million effort.

“Thanks to the project, today hundreds of thousands of residents of KP have better more reliable ac­cess to safe, clean, drinking water, waste management, and improved sanitation,” said a press release.

The project’s accomplishments include the rehabilitation of 140 clean drinking water facilities serving 448,000 people, replace­ment of 25,700 meters of old and rusted water mains, ensuring clean, reliable water supply in 21 union councils, rehabilitated sew­erage and drainage lines, which improve sanitation for 1.7 mil­lion people, more efficient solid waste collection and disposal be­sides improved municipal waste management services, including 575 vehicles and the establish­ment of a repair and maintenance workshop for waste management equipment.

“We should all be proud of the profound impact the Municipal Services Project has had on the lives of approximately 1.9 million residents in Peshawar’s urban are­as – improved hygiene conditions, reduced risk of urban flooding, and better environmental protec­tion,” Ambassador Blome said.

“I’m grateful to the strong part­nership between USAID and the government of Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa – notably the Local Government Elections, and Rural Development Department – that made this pro­gramme possible,” he added.

The Municipal Services Project in KP demonstrates the United States’ strong and enduring com­mitment to the Pakistani people to support their welfare and wellbe­ing, broad-based, sustainable eco­nomic development, and a secure and prosperous Pakistan.

Beyond the Municipal Servic­es Project, the United States – through USAID – has partnered with the KP government to recon­struct critical infrastructure dam­aged by natural and manmade disasters. USAID also supports in­itiatives focused on basic health­care, women’s education, and eco­nomic opportunities throughout the province.