Tuesday, November 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

US envoy celebrates successful completion of project

$44.6M USAID-FUNDED MUNICIPAL SERVICES PROGRAMME IN KP

APP
November 28, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald A Blome visited the Water and San­itation Services Peshawar (WSSP) office in Hayatabad here on Mon­day to celebrate the successful completion of the USAID-fund­ed Municipal Services Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a 12-year, $44.6 million effort. 

“Thanks to the project, today hundreds of thousands of residents of KP have better more reliable ac­cess to safe, clean, drinking water, waste management, and improved sanitation,” said a press release.

The project’s accomplishments include the rehabilitation of 140 clean drinking water facilities serving 448,000 people, replace­ment of 25,700 meters of old and rusted water mains, ensuring clean, reliable water supply in 21 union councils, rehabilitated sew­erage and drainage lines, which improve sanitation for 1.7 mil­lion people, more efficient solid waste collection and disposal be­sides improved municipal waste management services, including 575 vehicles and the establish­ment of a repair and maintenance workshop for waste management equipment. 

Polls becoming PPP vs PML-N blocs’ affair

“We should all be proud of the profound impact the Municipal Services Project has had on the lives of approximately 1.9 million residents in Peshawar’s urban are­as – improved hygiene conditions, reduced risk of urban flooding, and better environmental protec­tion,” Ambassador Blome said. 

“I’m grateful to the strong part­nership between USAID and the government of Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa – notably the Local Government Elections, and Rural Development Department – that made this pro­gramme possible,” he added. 

The Municipal Services Project in KP demonstrates the United States’ strong and enduring com­mitment to the Pakistani people to support their welfare and wellbe­ing, broad-based, sustainable eco­nomic development, and a secure and prosperous Pakistan. 

Beyond the Municipal Servic­es Project, the United States – through USAID – has partnered with the KP government to recon­struct critical infrastructure dam­aged by natural and manmade disasters. USAID also supports in­itiatives focused on basic health­care, women’s education, and eco­nomic opportunities throughout the province.

Smog/fog likely in plain areas of Punjab: PMD

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-28/Lahore/epaper-1701094074-000.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023