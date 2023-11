FAISALABAD - Uzma Khan, sister of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, appeared in the court of Special Judge Anti-Cor­ruption Abdul Raheem in a corruption case on Monday. Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad Region had registered a corruption case against Uzma Khan over transferring land in her name fraudulently and it was under trial in the court of Special Judge Anti-corruption. The learned judge after hearing the case fixed Decem­ber 21 as its next date for lawyers’ argument.