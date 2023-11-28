Vehari police recover stolen property worth Rs2.4m, apprehends active criminals

VEHARI - In a press conference held at Thangi police station, Vehari, on the directives of District Police Officer Mohammad Isa Khan, the SP Investigation announced successful actions against criminals. The team, led by SHO Thangi police station Mumtaz Qureshi, recovered stolen property worth Rs. 2.4 million by tracing various cases.
During the proceedings, active criminals Zahid and Akhtar Hussain were apprehended in a police encounter, leading to tracing and recovery of stolen goods worth Rs 2.1 million across 13 cases. The recovered items included 26 goats valued at 1.2 million, 1 motorcycle, and a Mehran car. Additionally, the police arrested Haq Nawaz (Haqi) and recovered stolen goods worth Rs. 200,000. Qaiser Mushtaq, a motorcycle thief, was also apprehended with the recovery of a Honda motorcycle worth 100,000 rupees. A-category accused Ashfaq (Pappu) and Ali Abbas were among those arrested.
SP Investigation Farooq Ahmad Anwar, addressing the press conference, commended the efforts of Vehari Police under the leadership of DPO Vehari Mohammad Isa Khan. The Wahari Police, in line with the vision of DPO Mohammad Isa Khan, is dedicated to safeguarding lives and property. Emphasizing the role of public support and media cooperation, SP Investigation Farooq Ahmad Anwar stated that the police force is actively combating petty crimes. The collective efforts aim to suppress crimes and contribute to the overall safety and security of the community.