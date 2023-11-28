Vehari police recover stolen property worth Rs2.4m, apprehends active criminals

VEHARI - In a press conference held at Thangi police station, Vehari, on the direc­tives of District Police Officer Moham­mad Isa Khan, the SP Investigation announced successful actions against criminals. The team, led by SHO Than­gi police station Mumtaz Qureshi, re­covered stolen property worth Rs. 2.4 million by tracing various cases.

During the proceedings, active criminals Zahid and Akhtar Hussain were apprehended in a police en­counter, leading to tracing and recov­ery of stolen goods worth Rs 2.1 mil­lion across 13 cases. The recovered items included 26 goats valued at 1.2 million, 1 motorcycle, and a Mehran car. Additionally, the police arrested Haq Nawaz (Haqi) and recovered sto­len goods worth Rs. 200,000. Qaiser Mushtaq, a motorcycle thief, was also apprehended with the recovery of a Honda motorcycle worth 100,000 rupees. A-category accused Ashfaq (Pappu) and Ali Abbas were among those arrested.

SP Investigation Farooq Ahmad An­war, addressing the press conference, commended the efforts of Vehari Po­lice under the leadership of DPO Ve­hari Mohammad Isa Khan. The Waha­ri Police, in line with the vision of DPO Mohammad Isa Khan, is dedicated to safeguarding lives and property. Em­phasizing the role of public support and media cooperation, SP Investiga­tion Farooq Ahmad Anwar stated that the police force is actively combating petty crimes. The collective efforts aim to suppress crimes and contrib­ute to the overall safety and security of the community.