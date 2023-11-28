WB to launch ‘Policy Notes’ for Pakistan’s key-area reforms today

ISLAMABAD-The World Bank (WB) will present a series of ‘Policy Notes’ today (Nov 28) outlining the most critical policy shifts for Pakistan’s key areas including achieving fiscal sustainability. The policy notes have been compiled after months of dialogue, under the initiative “Reforms for a Brighter Future: Time to Decide”, which focuses on fiscal sustainability, private sector growth, energy, stunting, learning poverty, agriculture, and climate change.

The launch event would present the findings from outreach and engagements conducted across the country, and inform the public policy dialogue on moving towards a productive, sustainable, resilient, and healthy Pakistan. The event will include opening remarks from WB Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine and a keynote address by WB Regional Vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser, besides discussion sessions on Pakistan’s human capital crisis and addressing Pakistan’s macro-fiscal challenges.