35 PTI workers from Mohmand detained in Islamabad

Our Staff Reporter
November 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Mohmand  -  Around 35 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Mohmand District were detained at various police stations in Islamabad during a protest rally led by the Chief Minister, according to MNA Sajid Khan Mohmand.  

Speaking to this correspondent on Wednesday, MNA Sajid Mohmand stated that the detained workers belong to Halimzai, Ekkaghund, Ambar, and Khwezai tehsils of Mohmand District. He added that the number of arrests might increase and revealed that contact had been lost with three workers, who are currently unaccounted for.  

The detained workers include Jamail Khan, Israjali, Fareed Khan, Gul Badshah, Abdullah, Jamal Khan, Hammad Khan, Israil Khan, Said Wali, Hedyat Khan, Adnan Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Saeed Ullah, Madam Khan, Wajahat, Zahir Khan, Feroz Shah, Khan Faqir, Abdur Rehman, Hayat Khan, Rohul Amin, Shehrayar, Hilal Khan, Wali Khan, Sadam Khan, Gulistan Khan, Mumtaz Khan, Mera Jan, Pazer Khan, Khatri Khan, Noor Mast, Dilawar Khan, Wazir Khan, Naseer Khan, and Hameed Khan.  

MNA Sajid expressed concerns about the situation and noted that efforts are underway to locate the missing workers and secure the release of those detained.

Our Staff Reporter

