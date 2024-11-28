376 individuals fined Rs 0.6m over causing smog in 24 hours

LAHORE - Punjab Police are actively working to prevent smog and protect the environment in the province. Due to the ongoing efforts of Punjab Police, smog levels have gradually decreased.

According to the spokesperson, IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that during the crackdown over the last 24 hours across the province, eight cases were registered, 376 individuals were fined a total of over 600,000 rupees and 31 warnings were issued. Violations included five cases of crop residue burning, 286 instances of vehicles emitting excessive smoke and four violations related to brick kilns, the spokesperson said. He added this year, during the ongoing anti-smog crackdown, a total of 3,100 offenders have been arrested and 3,694 cases have been registered, added that a total of 99,463 individuals have been fined over Rs 97.8 million. In addition, 7,181 individuals have received warnings.

Violations reported included 1,987 instances of crop residue burning, 31,726 cases of vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 348 industrial violations, 1,380 violations related to brick kilns, and 327 other infractions, he added.

According to the report issued by the Punjab Police, in the past 24 hours, 3,944 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were challaned, 394 were impounded and two fitness certificates were canceled. This year, a total of 838,603 vehicles emitting excessive smoke have been fined on highways, with 168,861 vehicles impounded and 10,066 fitness certificates revoked.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed an intensified crackdown on polluters in industrial areas, agricultural sites, and other locations, directing that strict action be taken under a zero-tolerance policy against violators of smog SOPs without any delay.