Thursday, November 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

4th anti-polio campaign from Dec 16: Sialkot DC

Our Staff Reporter
November 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial announced on Wednesday that the fourth anti-polio campaign of the year would be launched on December 16. During the five-day campaign, every child under the age of five in Sialkot district would be vaccinated against polio, and children from other provinces and districts would also be 100 percent covered. He expressed these views while presiding over a special meeting held to finalise preparation of the micro-plan for the campaign, provision of human resources and administrative matters. He said during the last month’s campaign, all missing children would be traced and given polio drops.

The deputy commissioner said that to make the national campaign successful, 6,500 officers and employees would participate, who will fulfil the national duty of vaccinating about 800,000 children against polio.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1732681367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024