5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of country

Earthquake tremors measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale were felt across several regions of Pakistan, including Islamabad and Azad Kashmir, on Thursday at 3:50 PM local time.

The National Seismic Monitoring Center in Islamabad reported that the earthquake's epicenter was in the Hindukush mountains, with a depth of 212 kilometers.

The tremors were experienced in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara, Swat, Muzaffarabad, and the federal capital, Islamabad. No immediate reports of casualties or damages have been received.