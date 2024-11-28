954 PTI men held, weapons recovered in Islamabad operation: IGP

ISLAMABAD - Security forces arrested nearly 1,000 PTI workers and weapons were recovered during the government operation launched to clear D-Chowk, Islamabad, from the party’s protest march demanding former prime minister Imran Khan from jail, Inspector General Police Islamabad said yesterday.

“As many as 600 protesters had been arrested in Tuesday’s operation, bringing the total since the protest sit-in began on Sunday to 954,” he said while addressing a press conference along with Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The IGP, however, denied that live ammunition were used during the operation, which he said, the police had conducted alongside Rangers and FC forces.

The IGP also reported the confiscation of over 200 vehicles and 39 various types of weapons, including Kalashnikovs, 12-bore guns, and other firearms during PTI protest.

“We have all the video evidence showing armed protesters advancing with masks on their faces,” he said.

He further disclosed that 52 out of 71 injured individuals were law enforcement personnel. “Protesters used large fans to blow tear gas fumes back towards our forces,” he explained.

Weapons were seized in large numbers from arrested protesters, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Meanwhile, petrol pumps were closed due to potential threats of damage, confirmed the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad.

The IGP reiterated a zero-tolerance policy toward acts of terrorism, stating, “We will not tolerate any terrorist activities under any circumstances.”