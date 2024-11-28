A Galloping Menace

Lahore, the vibrant cultural capital of Pakistan, has been struggling with a worsening smog crisis in recent years. This toxic blend of smoke, fog, and pollutants engulfs the city during winter months, primarily caused by vehicular emissions, industrial discharge, and the burning of crop stubble in surrounding areas.

The health impacts are dire, with residents experiencing respiratory ailments, eye irritation, and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. Vulnerable groups, such as children and the elderly, are particularly affected. Smog also disrupts daily life, impairing visibility and affecting transportation.

Efforts to address this growing problem include stricter environmental regulations, promoting public transport, and adopting sustainable practices like clean energy and reducing waste burning. However, meaningful progress hinges on public awareness and collective action. Without urgent and coordinated efforts, Lahore’s residents will continue to suffer from unchecked pollution. Tackling smog is essential for securing a healthier and more sustainable future for the city.

FARHAN ASHRAF,

Lahore.