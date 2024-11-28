Abbas, Jahandad replace injured Dahani, Daniyal for third ODI against Zimbabwe

LAHORE - Pakistan’s fast bowlers Shahnawaz Dahani and Ahmed Daniyal have been ruled out of the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club, set to take place today (Thursday). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Dahani suffered an ankle injury, while Daniyal sustained a hamstring strain during a training session on Sunday. Both pacers underwent scans and clinical evaluations before the decision was made to send them back to Pakistan for further treatment. Upon their arrival in Lahore, they will report to the NCA to begin rehabilitation under the prescribed recovery protocols. The PCB, in its statement, said: “Both players will undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy to ensure a safe and timely return to competitive cricket.” In response to the injuries, Abbas Afridi and Jahandad Khan have been named as replacements and will join the squad in Bulawayo ahead of the series decider. Both players are also included in Pakistan’s T20I squad for the three-match series against Zimbabwe, scheduled from December 1 to 5. Additionally, Ahmed Daniyal’s place in the T20I squad has been taken by Aamir Jamal, who has already featured in both ODIs of the ongoing series. The final ODI is a crucial match for Pakistan as they aim to secure the series, with Abbas Afridi and Jahandad Khan expected to bolster the bowling attack in the absence of the injured pacers.