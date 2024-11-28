Achakzai emphasizes peaceful protest as a constitutional right

Mehmood Khan Achakzai, leader of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), emphasized that peaceful protest is a fundamental right of every citizen in Pakistan. Speaking on Thursday, Achakzai asserted that the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution are key to the nation’s progress.

“Anyone who claims loyalty to Pakistan must respect the constitution, as it is the only solution to our problems,” he said, addressing concerns over recent political developments.

The veteran politician also weighed in on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its founder, Imran Khan, noting that regardless of differing views on his leadership, millions of Pakistanis had voted for him. “Whether you consider Imran Khan good or bad, he was elected by millions of Pakistanis,” Achakzai remarked.

He warned against any attempts to create fear or instability through conspiracies, stressing that such actions would be detrimental to the country. “Pakistan can overcome its crises if all institutions operate within the framework of the constitution,” Achakzai added, calling for unity and adherence to democratic principles.