Amir Muqam slams PTI, calls protests baseless, disruptive

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, stated on Thursday that the "nefarious intentions" of the PTI founder will never succeed.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, Muqam accused PTI of consistently targeting state institutions and misleading its workers. "Attacking state institutions has become a defining trait of PTI's leadership," he remarked.

Commenting on PTI’s recent protests, he mocked the “final call,” calling it a "missed call" or "wrong call." Muqam criticised the PTI founder for abandoning his workers after demanding the release of Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur.

He dismissed PTI’s demands as baseless, particularly their stance on the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which was passed with a two-thirds majority and cannot be undone through protests.

The minister also condemned the disruption caused by PTI's demonstrations, noting the hardships imposed on the public and the paralysis of daily life in Islamabad.