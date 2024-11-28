Thursday, November 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Amir Muqam slams PTI, calls protests baseless, disruptive

Amir Muqam slams PTI, calls protests baseless, disruptive
Web Desk
7:32 PM | November 28, 2024
National

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, stated on Thursday that the "nefarious intentions" of the PTI founder will never succeed.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, Muqam accused PTI of consistently targeting state institutions and misleading its workers. "Attacking state institutions has become a defining trait of PTI's leadership," he remarked.

Commenting on PTI’s recent protests, he mocked the “final call,” calling it a "missed call" or "wrong call." Muqam criticised the PTI founder for abandoning his workers after demanding the release of Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur.

He dismissed PTI’s demands as baseless, particularly their stance on the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which was passed with a two-thirds majority and cannot be undone through protests.

The minister also condemned the disruption caused by PTI's demonstrations, noting the hardships imposed on the public and the paralysis of daily life in Islamabad.

President, PM congratulate Pakistan cricket team on series win

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024