Thursday, November 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Another polio case detected in Dera Ismail Khan

Another polio case detected in Dera Ismail Khan
News Desk
November 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

Dera Ismail Khan  -  Another polio case was confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday. The new case has taken the country’s tally for the current year to 56. Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic. Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress. The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at Islamabad’s NIH confirmed the detection of the case in a boy, according to a press release issued by the NEOC.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024