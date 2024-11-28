Another polio case detected in Dera Ismail Khan

Dera Ismail Khan - Another polio case was confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday. The new case has taken the country’s tally for the current year to 56. Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic. Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress. The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at Islamabad’s NIH confirmed the detection of the case in a boy, according to a press release issued by the NEOC.