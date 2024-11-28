Anti-polio drive measures reviewed

ABBOTTABAD - A meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanauallah Khan, was held to review preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign scheduled from December 16 to 20, 2024.

Officials from the Health Department, administrative officers, and representatives from various departments attended the meeting. During a briefing by the Health Department, it was revealed that a target has been set to vaccinate 225,469 children across the district.

To achieve this, 1,642 teams have been formed, including 1,490 mobile teams, 105 fixed teams, 42 transit teams, and 5 roaming teams. The campaign will be supervised by 64 UC MOs, 350 area in-charges, and 25 DPMTs.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasized the importance of ensuring equitable access for teams in both urban and rural areas to eradicate polio. He stressed the need to ensure team attendance, the presence of staff at fixed centers, effective monitoring of transit teams, and strong security arrangements during the campaign.

He also directed the use of media for public awareness campaigns and called for full security to be provided to polio teams, enabling them to work without fear. All relevant departments were instructed to effectively fulfill their responsibilities to ensure the success of the campaign.