Thursday, November 28, 2024
Armed robbers steal Rs 5.5m in Karachi

Web Desk
4:45 PM | November 28, 2024
Regional, Karachi

Armed robbers stole Rs 5.5 million in a daring five-second heist at an Easypaisa shop in the jurisdiction of Quaidabad police station, Karachi.

CCTV footage shows two armed men holding the shop owner, Rashid, at gunpoint and snatching a cash-filled bag before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle. The suspects wore helmets to conceal their identities.

Rashid reported to the police that he had Rs 3.5 million in his pockets and Rs 5.5 million in the bag, which he was en route to deposit at the office.

The robbers successfully escaped with the larger sum.

A case has been filed at Quaidabad police station, and investigations are underway to identify the culprits.

