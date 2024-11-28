Army wins PARA championship as COAS honors top marksmen

The closing ceremony of the 44th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet took place on Thursday at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in Jhelum.

The event, which was held from October 14 to November 28, 2024, was graced by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir as the Chief Guest. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, attended as the Guest of Honor.

The PARA Central Meet is a prestigious shooting competition that saw the participation of over 2,000 competitors, including firers from the Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, Civil Armed Forces such as Sindh and Punjab Rangers, as well as teams representing provinces, the Federal Rifle Association, Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery (LGSG), and civilian marksmen.

During the ceremony, trophies and medals were awarded to winners and runners-up across various categories. In the Inter-Services matches, the Pakistan Army emerged victorious in three key contests: CJCSC, COAS, and CNS matches. The Pakistan Air Force secured the CAS contest. Pakistan Army also claimed the overall Championship Trophy.

Among the individual and team achievements, the FTR Team Trophy was won by a Pakistan Army team led by Lieutenant General Ahsan Gulrez.

The President’s Cup National Challenge Trophy was awarded to Naik Waseem Ahmed Khan of the Pakistan Army, while the Pakistan Air Force triumphed in the Prime Minister's ‘Skills at Arms’ Big Bore National Challenge. The Azad Kashmir Regiment took first place in the para firing matches (infantry squad).

The competition also recognized top individual performers. The prestigious ‘Master at Arms’ Trophy, the highest military shooting honor, was awarded to Sepoy Aftab Ahmed of the Punjab Regiment. The ‘Best Shot Match Trophy’ for Group 2 and Group 3 was claimed by Lance Dafadar Muhammad Imran of the Cavalry and Havaldar Fateh Ullah Khan of the EME Battalion, respectively.

Speaking at the event, COAS General Asim Munir commended the participants for their exceptional marksmanship, describing shooting skills as a hallmark of a professional soldier. He emphasized that attaining proficiency in shooting must remain a fundamental objective of military training.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the ceremony, COAS General Asim Munir was received by the Commander of the Rawalpindi Corps.