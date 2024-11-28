Thursday, November 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Attock police book KP CM, Bushra, several MPs on terrorism charges

Attock police book KP CM, Bushra, several MPs on terrorism charges
Muhammad Sabrin
November 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

ATTOCK  -  Police have booked a large number of PTI activists including KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra and others under 7 ATA and 21 other acts for inflicting damage to government properties, injuring security forces personnel and creating law and order situation in the name of protest in the federal capital on Tuesday last. According to the six FIRs registered with the police station Injra, Hasanabdal, Hazro and police check post Burhan, the PTI charged and armed activists were shouting slogans against the incumbent government and demanding release of PTI founder Imran Khan. The unruly activists also pelted stones at police personnel and used wooden clubs resulting in multiple injuries to almost 20 cops, snatched Rs 105430, a log book of an official vehicle, 7 cell phones, 3 bikes, anti-riot kits from the cops and set on fire a prison van and also inflicted damage to six other police vehicles. Those booked included Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gamdapur, Bushra Bibi, MNA Shahid Khattak, MNA Umair Niazi, MNA Sohail Afridi, MNA Jumaid Akbar, MNA Omer Ayub, MPA Salar Kakar, Faisal Amin Gandapur, MPA Qazi Ahmad Akbar, MPA Ali Shah, MPA Meena Khan, MPA Shakil, MPA Fakhar Alam, former Provincial Minister Syed Yawar Bukhari, PTI President Peshawar Irfan Saleem, Rehmat Khan Niazi and more than 10,000 unknown activists.

Lahore Metro Bus becomes fully operational

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024