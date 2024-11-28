Attock police book KP CM, Bushra, several MPs on terrorism charges

ATTOCK - Police have booked a large number of PTI activists including KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra and others under 7 ATA and 21 other acts for inflicting damage to government properties, injuring security forces personnel and creating law and order situation in the name of protest in the federal capital on Tuesday last. According to the six FIRs registered with the police station Injra, Hasanabdal, Hazro and police check post Burhan, the PTI charged and armed activists were shouting slogans against the incumbent government and demanding release of PTI founder Imran Khan. The unruly activists also pelted stones at police personnel and used wooden clubs resulting in multiple injuries to almost 20 cops, snatched Rs 105430, a log book of an official vehicle, 7 cell phones, 3 bikes, anti-riot kits from the cops and set on fire a prison van and also inflicted damage to six other police vehicles. Those booked included Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gamdapur, Bushra Bibi, MNA Shahid Khattak, MNA Umair Niazi, MNA Sohail Afridi, MNA Jumaid Akbar, MNA Omer Ayub, MPA Salar Kakar, Faisal Amin Gandapur, MPA Qazi Ahmad Akbar, MPA Ali Shah, MPA Meena Khan, MPA Shakil, MPA Fakhar Alam, former Provincial Minister Syed Yawar Bukhari, PTI President Peshawar Irfan Saleem, Rehmat Khan Niazi and more than 10,000 unknown activists.