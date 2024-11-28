Thursday, November 28, 2024
Baloch youth to be guided in finding job opportunities: Governor

November 28, 2024
Quetta  -  Governor of Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, on Wednesday said that the youth are the future of Balochistan, and we must help and guide them in finding job opportunities that align with their capabilities.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants at the seventh job fair of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS).

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor of BUITEMS Dr. Khalid Hafeez, Principal Secretary to the Governor of Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai, and a large number of students, including representatives from fifty different industries, factories, banks, and NGOs participating in the job fair, were present.

Addressing the participants, the Governor said that organizing a job fair at the university is a joint venture, enabling industrialists and owners of various companies to connect with relevant experts and a talented workforce.

He said that graduating students gain access to resources, job opportunities, and economic development, emphasizing that this collaboration between academia and industry benefits all three sectors: academia, industry, and students.

The Governor noted that the seventh job fair at the University of the Future is a great opportunity to shape a better future for the new generation. Through this job fair, students could meet representatives from different companies and industries, learn about the job market, and explore new career opportunities.

He added that it is also the responsibility of both the federal and provincial governments to take concrete steps to create more employment opportunities and equip the youth with modern skills.

He encouraged all students at the University of the Future to take full advantage of this important event and urged them to connect with companies to secure their bright futures.

The Governor paid tribute to all the companies, industries, and representatives of other institutions participating in this wonderful job fair. He said that this job fair is ready to provide employment opportunities and services to the youth.

Governor Mandokhel commended the tireless efforts of the Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr. Khalid Hafeez, and his entire team in fostering collaboration between academia and industry.

He hoped that this series of mutual collaborations would continue in the future.

Earlier, the Governor formally inspected all the stalls set up at the Job Fair at BUITEMS. He also distributed commemorative shields to the organizers and representatives from the industry sector.

