BDS personnel martyred in Turbat bomb explosion

Web Desk
1:11 PM | November 28, 2024
National

 At least one personnel of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was martyred and two others injured when a bomb exploded during a search operation in Turbat, Balochistan.

According to police officials, the explosion occurred while the BDS was searching for explosives in the area. Following the blast, security forces cordoned off the area, and an investigation is underway.

The incident comes after a deadly blast in Mastung earlier this month, where five people, including three schoolchildren, were killed, and several others were injured when a police van was targeted. The injured were transferred to nearby hospitals, and emergency measures were implemented.

The Balochistan government has vowed to take strong action against terrorist groups following these attacks.

