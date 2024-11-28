Blood screening camp held at Bahawalpur Press Club

BAHAWALPUR - Under the auspices of the Health Department, Government of Punjab, a free blood screening camp was held at Bahawalpur Press Club here on Wednesday.

The teams of doctors and paramedics from Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Sir Siddique Civil Hospital collected blood samples of journalists and their families.

The administrations of the two civil hospitals said that latest technologies and modern chemicals were used at the laboratories of their hospitals to diagnose whether the person whose blood sample was collected was infected with any diseases.

They further said that free of cost blood screening of members of the press club would be conducted at their laboratories.

Reshuffle in district police

District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz Khan on Wednesday issued notifications of transfers and posting of two officials with immediate effect.

According to the notification, Hazoor Bakhsh, awaiting posting has been posted as Station House Officer (SHO) PS Yazman (City) with immediate effect and until further orders, whereas SHO PS Yazman (City) Raees has been transferred and directed to report to Police Lines Bahawalpur.

Eight drug peddlers netted

Sadr police netted eight alleged drug pushers and recovered 15-kg hashish from their possession.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that acting on tip-off, the team conducted raids at dens in different localities and arrested eight drug peddlers, besides recovering 15-kg hashish from them. Police launched investigation.