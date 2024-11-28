Ceaseless Political Turmoil

Political instability in Pakistan is far from a recent phenomenon, it has been a constant in the nation’s political landscape since its inception, marked by perpetual conflicts among political parties. Over the past two decades, however, the country’s political culture has shifted dramatically- from constructive criticism to a culture of revenge and victimization. Historically, the political and religious parties have frequently marched to the capital for rallies and protests. Yet, whenever the PTI organizes a demonstration, the government’s response takes on a markedly different tone, reflecting a distinct approach to handling such movements.

In a democratic nation, citizens are entitled to fundamental rights such as free and fair elections, freedom of association, and the right to peaceful protest. However, in Pakistan, those who dare to demand their rights often face brutal repression and imprisonment. Political instability has wreaked havoc on the country, crippling its economy and eroding the well-being of its citizens. The lack of political consensus has led to unending political unrest causing widespread disruptions, including business shutdowns, school closures, internet blackouts, and the suspension of essential services, leaving the nation in a state of political turmoil.

According to a study conducted by PIDE Islamabad, a single day of internet suspensions costs 1.3 billion rupees, equivalent to 0.57% of the daily GDP. Despite these significant economic losses, the government routinely resorts to cutting internet connectivity as a primary measure to suppress political opposition and protests. Moreover, the recent general election has further tarnished Pakistan’s democratic standing, downgrading it from a hybrid regime to an authoritarian regime in the Global Democracy Index 2024.

The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have become the epicenter of protests and demonstrations amid the ongoing political quagmire in Pakistan. The use of containers and other barriers to obstruct key routes within these cities has become a routine tactic. However, when it comes to PTI-led protests, these measures often extend beyond the twin cities, disrupting the major routes across other provinces as well.

The federal government continues to spend millions of rupees to suppress protests, even as it relies heavily on IMF loans. Reports indicate that the September 6-9 PTI protest cost approximately 25 million rupees per day, with 16.5 million for renting 470 containers. The daily rental cost was 40,000 rupees for 40-foot containers and 30,000 for 20-foot containers. According to Dawn, around 1200 containers have been deployed to block key entry points and routes in the ongoing protest. The cost of over-deployed containers is set to place a significant strain on the government’s already burdened treasury.

Malcolm McLean, an American trucking entrepreneur, pioneered containerization in global trade during the 1950s. In 1956, the first container ship, the Ideal X embarked on its maiden voyage from Newark to Huston, ushering in a revolutionary era for global commerce. By the 1970s, container shipping had become the dominant method for transporting goods worldwide. Today, containers account for 90% of global goods transportation, ensuring efficient and secure delivery of vast quantities of products.

In many countries, containers serve diverse purposes, including cargo shipping, housing, small offices, art galleries, cafes, medical clinics, market stalls, wastewater treatment plants, and septic systems. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, containers are used to barricade roads and restrict the movement of political protests.

The frequent protests in the twin cities have brought immense hardships to the lives of residents. Ordinary citizens are disgruntled by roadblocks, the closure of businesses and educational institutions, and the disruption of essential services. Daily wage earners are left stranded without work, while job seekers, particularly those preparing for competitive exams and reliant on public libraries, face significant setbacks in their pursuits.

The freelancing industry generates $3.2 billion in export earnings in the fiscal year 2023-24. The Pakistan Software House Association (PSHA) estimates that internet blockades and the implementation of firewalls could lead to a potential loss of $300 million in the industry.

Amid the ongoing political turmoil among the elites, ordinary citizens bear the brunt of the consequences. The majority of PTI protestors and security personnel are middle-class individuals caught in the crossfire of elite power struggles. The loss of lives among security personnel and protestors underscores a harsh reality: in such struggles, it is the ordinary citizens who always bear the ultimate suffering. The mainstream political parties should find a mediatory ground to establish a political consensus and put an end to the relentless turmoil gripping the country. The government should adopt cost-effective alternatives, such as designating specific routes and zones for protests. The recent demonstrations have caused widespread suffering due to roadblocks, impacting residents across all provinces, from mountainous regions to coastal areas.

All the opposition parties should embrace peaceful protest which is a democratic right. However, previous demonstrations have resulted in damage to several state entities, prompting the government to adopt stringent measures against protestors.

Continued political revenge and victimization risk exacerbating the turmoil, potentially causing severe economic repercussions in the future. The incumbent government should avoid weaponizing state institutions for retaliatory action against opposition parties and instead prioritize cultivating a democratic political culture. Embracing such a shift presents a vital opportunity to diminish political animosity, fostering unity among parties and laying the foundation for lasting political consensus.

Lastly, Islamabad, renowned as the second most beautiful capital city in the world, has now become a center of criticism due to the excessive deployment of containers. Civil society stakeholders have mockingly referred to the city as Container Abad, a port city without sea, and vice versa. Containers, which are intended for economic activities, should not be misused to suppress democratic rights and freedoms. Constructive dialogues should be initiated without involving any non-political actors to address the demands of protestors and prevent further economic losses.

Ijlal Haider

The writer is an MPhil scholar at the National Institute of Pakistan Studies, QAU Islamabad. He can be reached at ijlalhaider@nips.qau.edu.pk