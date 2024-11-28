Thursday, November 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Maryam orders reopening of blocked roads across Punjab

CM Maryam orders reopening of blocked roads across Punjab
Our Staff Reporter
November 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to ensure the reopening of blocked roads across Punjab as she expressed regret over the hardships and inconvenience faced by the public.

“I am really sorry for the suffering and inconvenience suffered by the people,” she said in a statement.  She added,”I feel people’s suffering due to obstacles caused by the anarchists.”

Madam chief minister directed the relevant authorities in the administration to take necessary measures for maintaining supply of food items, besides controlling prices of the essential commodities. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday approved the establishment of what is being hailed as the country’s first Tier-Four Data Centre in Nawaz Sharif IT City in collaboration with China.  

KP new DG Info assumes charge

The chief minister presided over a special meeting to review progress being made on the CBD Nawaz Sharif IT City project. It was apprised in the meeting that universities of China, England and other countries will establish their campuses in the IT City. Campuses of Tang, Xurt and Baifang Institute of Vocational Education will also be set up here.  Buckinghamshire University and Imperial College London are also willing to set up their campuses.

Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology University will be set up in Nawaz Sharif IT City in collaboration with the international universities.  The chief minister assigned the CBD a target to establish more international university campuses at the IT Centre  directing all stakeholders to ensure completion of the project at the earliest.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024