CM Maryam orders reopening of blocked roads across Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to ensure the reopening of blocked roads across Punjab as she expressed regret over the hardships and inconvenience faced by the public.

“I am really sorry for the suffering and inconvenience suffered by the people,” she said in a statement. She added,”I feel people’s suffering due to obstacles caused by the anarchists.”

Madam chief minister directed the relevant authorities in the administration to take necessary measures for maintaining supply of food items, besides controlling prices of the essential commodities. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday approved the establishment of what is being hailed as the country’s first Tier-Four Data Centre in Nawaz Sharif IT City in collaboration with China.

The chief minister presided over a special meeting to review progress being made on the CBD Nawaz Sharif IT City project. It was apprised in the meeting that universities of China, England and other countries will establish their campuses in the IT City. Campuses of Tang, Xurt and Baifang Institute of Vocational Education will also be set up here. Buckinghamshire University and Imperial College London are also willing to set up their campuses.

Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology University will be set up in Nawaz Sharif IT City in collaboration with the international universities. The chief minister assigned the CBD a target to establish more international university campuses at the IT Centre directing all stakeholders to ensure completion of the project at the earliest.