CM Punjab praises historic 100,000 points milestone in Pakistan Stock Market

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her gratitude as the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crossed the historic 100,000 points mark, solidifying its position as one of the world’s best-performing equity markets.

In a statement, Maryam Nawaz hailed the achievement, saying, "Alhamdulillah, a new history has been made today in the Pakistan Stock Market." She emphasized that every record and milestone, including this one, has been achieved during the tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Maryam extended her praise to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team, recognizing their efforts in steering the country towards economic stability. "The crossing of the 100,000 points mark in the stock market is a clear testament to the growing confidence in Pakistan's economy on the global stage," she said.

She further highlighted that under PML-N leadership, the country has not only achieved stability but is now firmly on the path to progress. The record-breaking performance of the stock market, she added, is a result of investors' unwavering confidence and the government’s prudent economic policies.

Maryam Nawaz also pointed out that investor confidence is a strong indication that Pakistan’s future is bright, noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s policies have proven attractive to international investors.

In closing, she emphasized that PML-N’s approach was focused on effective policies rather than political slogans, which led to the achievement of this milestone. "We have led the stock market to surpass 100,000 points through sound policies," Maryam Nawaz concluded.