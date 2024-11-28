DC chairs meeting on martyred Benazir Bhutto anniversary arrangements

LARKANA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa chaired a meeting on preparations for the 17th anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on December 27.

A meeting was held on Wednesday in the Darbar Hall Deputy Commissioner’s office, in which district officials, including the heads of various departments, participated.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner gave directions to the officers to carry out the responsibilities given to them happily. In the meeting, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Larkana, Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, was instructed to ensure the maintenance of law and order in every case and also to make the traffic system more efficient and effective.

DC directives to the Director of Local Government and Municipal Commissioner to make the cleaning process more efficient and effective on the occasion of the anniversary, and they assured him of their full support and also arranged for cleaning and lighting.

However, the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department were asked to ensure the supply of clean drinking water. Apart from this, he directed the SEPCO officials to avoid load shedding on the occasion of Varsi and to ensure standby generators.

DC gave instructions to the officials of the health department to set up medical camps and ensure the presence of doctors and paramedical staff and the availability of medicines, and along with this, ambulances should be kept in a ready position so that they could be used in case of possible need, and on the anniversary, mobile medical service should be started on the roads leading to Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto.

Deputy Commissioner instructed the officials of the Building and Roads Department to complete the remaining works of signboards, car parking, and roads as soon as possible so that the guests coming to Varsi did not face any kind of inconvenience. He instructed all the relevant officials of the district to prepare their own contingency plans in that regard.

In the meeting, SSP of Larkana Mir Rohal Khoso said, “This is the biggest program in Pakistan.” He said, “Around eight thousand police Jawans from different districts will perform their duties on the occasion of the anniversary.”

On the occasion, SSP of Special Branch Mansoor Mughal and District Council Chairman of Larkana Ijaz Ahmed Leghari also expressed his views.

All assistant commissioners (ACs) of the district and all other relevant officers participated in the meeting and assured their full cooperation.