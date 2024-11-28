DC terms media as fourth pillar of state

Mardan - Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir has said that the media is the fourth pillar of the state. It serves as the eyes and ears of the government and the administration.

The media should identify the problems, and we will find solutions together. He expressed these views while talking to journalists during a visit to the Mardan Press Club, accompanied by DPO Mardan Zahoor Babar Afridi and ADC Finance Fahad Iftikhar.

Press Club President Bashir Adil and General Secretary Akhunzada Fazal-e-Haq, along with the club’s cabinet and members, warmly welcomed the Deputy Commissioner.

The DC said that Mardan is the second-largest district in the province, with significant political and economic importance. After taking charge, he familiarized himself with the local issues.

“I have the courage to bear criticism. You bring up the problems, and the administration will take all necessary steps to solve them,” he added. He also informed that a systematic campaign against illegal encroachments would be launched, but first, they are identifying the encroachments.

He mentioned that a special cleanliness campaign is underway through WSCC and TMAs in the district. Similarly, action is also being taken against substandard gur, adulterated milk, and fake doctors. He acknowledged that traffic jams are a serious issue and assured that the problem would be resolved permanently in collaboration with the police and excise departments.

He further added that a crackdown is underway against drugs, especially ice, under the leadership of DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi. He assured that the problems faced by journalists would also be addressed on a priority basis, adding that Mardan’s journalists have a positive mindset, which is encouraging.

He also expressed his commitment to guiding Mardan on the path of development, aiming to make it a model district. He announced that the temporary registration of rickshaws would soon be initiated at the police station level.

Dr Azmat further informed that efforts are underway to make the slaughterhouse functional and to shift the bus stand, which will significantly reduce the traffic problem.

He added that action would be taken against illegal housing societies, profiteering, and hoarding, while affordable markets would be established in different parts of the district.