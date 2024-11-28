ECC concerned over delays in implementation of its decisions

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday noted with concern the delays in the implementation of its decisions. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a special meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet held at Finance Division. The meeting reviewed the implementation status of various earlier policy decisions of the ECC concerning matters related to finance, interior, industries and production, inter-provincial coordination, housing and works, food security and research, power, national health services regulation and coordination.

The ECC was briefed on the overall implementation status of its past decisions followed by separate presentations by the relevant ministries on the current status of the issues pending with them and the steps taken and required to get a closure on them. The ECC noted with concern the delays in the implementation of its decisions and directed the concerned ministries to improve their coordination and work with stakeholder ministries and divisions proactively through a proper escalation mechanism to ensure a timely compliance and completion of the tasks and responsibilities assigned to them for implementation of the ECC’s decisions. The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik (virtual), federal secretaries, and senior officers from concerned ministries and departments.