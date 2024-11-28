Faisalabad Traffic Police launch awareness campaign for drivers

FAISALABAD - The traffic police’s education unit launched an awareness campaign for tractor trolley drivers regarding rules and regulations. The education unit is sensitizing the drivers about preventive measures during smog and fog. The education unit under the supervision of Incharge Irm Naz was holding meetings with drivers by visiting sugar mills in the district and providing awareness about traffic laws. Meanwhile, CTO Farhan Aslam said special enforcement measures had been taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads. He said that Sadr circle officers had been specially directed to remain vigilant in their sectors and focus on traffic.