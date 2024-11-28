Thursday, November 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Faisalabad Traffic Police launch awareness campaign for drivers

Staff Reporter
November 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The traffic police’s education unit launched an awareness campaign for tractor trolley drivers regarding rules and regulations. The education unit is sensitizing the drivers about preventive measures during smog and fog. The education unit under the supervision of Incharge Irm Naz was holding meetings with drivers by visiting sugar mills in the district and providing awareness about traffic laws. Meanwhile, CTO Farhan Aslam said special enforcement measures had been taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads. He said that Sadr circle officers had been specially directed to remain vigilant in their sectors and focus on traffic.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1732681367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024