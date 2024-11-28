Gold price up by Rs1,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs275,900 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs274,300, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs1,372 to Rs236,540 from Rs235,168 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs216,828 from Rs215,571. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $16 to $2,647 from $2,631, the Association reported.