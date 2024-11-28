Govt denies firing on PTI protesters, cites charges against Imran Khan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has categorically denied any firing by security personnel on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters in Islamabad.

While talking to international media alongside Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Tarar stated that neither PIMS nor Polyclinic hospitals received any bodies or gunshot wound victims.

Tarar alleged that PTI protesters were armed with advanced weapons and attempted to breach the red zone, posing a threat to the capital's security.

He emphasized that the government has no involvement in the cases against PTI's founder, reiterating that the security forces acted solely to protect Islamabad's sanctity.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal clarified that PTI’s jailed founder is not a political prisoner but faces serious charges, including corruption and inciting violence. Iqbal accused him of encouraging attacks on sensitive installations to destabilize the country.

“The international community should understand that Imran Khan is not a victim of political persecution,” Iqbal said. “He faces grave allegations that no leader or public figure in the Western world would escape accountability for.”





