Govt to introduce Pink Scooty scheme: CM Balochistan

Quetta - Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Wednesday said that a policy regarding the Pink Scooty scheme would be formulated soon to award scooters to working women and students in order to empower them.

He stated that the provincial government has initiated multiple measures to empower women, including the decision to award pink scooters to working women and students.

The CM of Balochistan presented a pink scooter to Tahira Arif, a student of FG Girls Degree College, and to a lady police officer.

He revealed that students from universities, colleges, and secondary schools will also be awarded scooters as part of the initiative to make women and students empowered and self-reliant.

The CM emphasized that the current government is determined to provide ample opportunities for development in every sphere of life to the women of Balochistan. He also noted that, at present, five women Deputy Commissioners have been appointed in Balochistan, and they are performing excellently in their administrative roles.