Thursday, November 28, 2024
Hamid Raza resigns from PTI Committee

7:59 PM | November 28, 2024
National

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, head of the Sunni Ittehad Council, has stepped down from the political and core committees of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), citing internal criticism and disagreements over the party’s November 24 protest.

Sources said that Raza is also planning to resign from his National Assembly seat, with a formal announcement expected after a meeting with the PTI founder.

This resignation comes shortly after Salman Akram Raja stepped down as PTI’s Secretary General, a move confirmed by former PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan.

