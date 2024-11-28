Hezbollah Triumphant

As jubilant crowds in southern Lebanon returned to their homes below the Litani River, the scenes felt like a repetition of history. Similar celebrations unfolded in 1986, when Israeli forces were driven out of southern Lebanon, and again in 2006, when Hezbollah’s resistance thwarted Israel’s attempted invasion, dealing significant losses to the IDF. This year, the story repeats: Hezbollah has once again held its ground, forcing Israeli forces to retreat and solidifying its place as a formidable resistance force.

The ceasefire is a welcome development, marking a clear victory for Hezbollah and the Lebanese people. At the outset of the invasion, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had outlined ambitious objectives: reaching the Litani River, dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure, and crippling its capacity to fight in future conflicts. Yet, over the months of fighting, the IDF failed to advance significantly, let alone achieve its goals. Limited to gains of only a few kilometers at a time, Israeli forces were unable to establish a sustained presence in Lebanese villages. The toll was heavy—significant casualties, extensive equipment losses, and a failure to break Hezbollah’s resistance. Even the assassination of key leaders, including the charismatic Hassan Nasrallah, did not weaken the organisation’s resolve or ability to retaliate. Hezbollah’s continued attacks on Israeli settlements and military installations underscored that the era of unchecked Israeli dominance in the Middle East is over.

Technological advancements in rocketry and the adoption of asymmetric warfare by groups resisting Israeli oppression have shifted the balance of power. Hezbollah now stands as a central force of resistance and will likely remain so in future conflicts. This ceasefire, while a temporary reprieve, should serve as a foundation for broader peace efforts, including a desperately needed ceasefire in Gaza.

The international community must seize this opportunity to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, building on the momentum of the current truce in Lebanon. If this moment is squandered, the likelihood of renewed conflict on Israel’s northern front remains alarmingly high.