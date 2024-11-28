IHC issues contempt notice to PTI over November 24 protest

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a contempt of court notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and sought a response regarding its November 24 protest.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq presided over the hearing on a petition filed by the president of the F-7 Traders’ Association. The petitioner argued that despite clear court orders, thousands of protesters entered Islamabad, causing widespread disruption.

The protesters, primarily from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were demanding the release of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, allegedly using force.

In light of these violations, the IHC issued a notice to PTI, requiring a reply by next week.

Notices were also issued to the Secretary of the Interior, Chief Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and Islamabad Inspector General (IG), instructing them to submit their responses in the upcoming hearing.