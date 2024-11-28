Thursday, November 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

India’s Refusal for Cricket

November 28, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Once again, India has declined to visit Pakistan for a cricket series. This refusal does not stem from an unwillingness to face Pakistan on the pitch but from a steadfast decision not to set foot on Pakistani soil. By conflating cricket with political disputes, India continues to defy ICC policies that advocate for separating sports from politics, fostering an environment of division and hostility.

Despite Pakistan’s invitations and assurances of security, India’s stance remains unchanged, fuelling speculation about the motives behind this hardline approach. Their last tour of Pakistan was in 2008, and it remains unclear whether the refusal is due to lingering security concerns or deeper political antagonism.

This boycott underscores the broader tensions between the two nations and reflects poorly on efforts to use sports as a bridge for peace. International cricket authorities must intervene to ensure India honours its commitments and plays on Pakistani soil. Such a move could help mend ties and counter the divisive narratives perpetuated by higher diplomatic circles.

DC chairs meeting for polio eradication

SADAM HUSSAIN,

Sindh.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1732681367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024