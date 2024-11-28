India’s Refusal for Cricket

Once again, India has declined to visit Pakistan for a cricket series. This refusal does not stem from an unwillingness to face Pakistan on the pitch but from a steadfast decision not to set foot on Pakistani soil. By conflating cricket with political disputes, India continues to defy ICC policies that advocate for separating sports from politics, fostering an environment of division and hostility.

Despite Pakistan’s invitations and assurances of security, India’s stance remains unchanged, fuelling speculation about the motives behind this hardline approach. Their last tour of Pakistan was in 2008, and it remains unclear whether the refusal is due to lingering security concerns or deeper political antagonism.

This boycott underscores the broader tensions between the two nations and reflects poorly on efforts to use sports as a bridge for peace. International cricket authorities must intervene to ensure India honours its commitments and plays on Pakistani soil. Such a move could help mend ties and counter the divisive narratives perpetuated by higher diplomatic circles.

SADAM HUSSAIN,

Sindh.