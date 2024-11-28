Information minister rejects PTI’s claim about workers’ death

ISLAMABAD - Information Minister Attaullah Tarar Wednesday strongly rejected what he termed the false claim of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) about deaths of its workers during their protest in Islamabad.

Talking to media here, he said PTI is the only party, which always remains in search of dead bodies to play a victim card. He said he, himself, took a round from D-Chowk to the 7th Avenue of the city Tuesday night but didn’t find any shells of bullets or signs of firing by the law-enforcers. He said it is regrettable that the PTI people are now creating a false narrative of deaths of their workers to justify their escape from the spot.

Tarar said 37 Afghan nationals have been arrested, while weapons, including the teargas shells have also been seized from the protesters. He said the PTI wanted to get the visit of the President of Belarus cancelled, disturb peace in the city, and damage the economy and image of the country.

Earlier, soon after the law-enforcers concluded the clearance operation on Tuesday night, the Information Minister said that all the bold claims and plans of the opposition party had been shattered following their failed protest. The minister described the PTI protest as a ‘colossal failure,’ emphasizing that it had become the inevitable fate of the PTI.

He took a jibe at the PTI founder’s so-called “final call”, dismissing it as nothing more than “a missed call.” He pointed out that those who had gathered to secure the release of their leader fled when many of their workers were arrested. Tarar remarked that both Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi had abandoned their supporters and ran away when the arrests began.

Tarar criticized PTI’s rush to act, noting that even their vehicles were involved in collisions due to their haste. “They were in such a hurry that they crashed their own cars,” he quipped. The minister emphasized that while the government sought to avoid violence, it was necessary to deal sternly with miscreants. He warned that PTI would not attempt such actions again, adding, “After the 26th Amendment and the damage caused in Parliament, they will not dare to try this again.”

Tarar also suggested that PTI had a hidden agenda behind the protests, claiming, “Their plan was to sabotage the visit of the President of Belarus and cause damage.” He highlighted what he described as crucial evidence that was destroyed when a container was set on fire. “What were those pieces of evidence that were burned by setting the container on fire?” he questioned.

The minister made it clear that there would be no concessions for the PTI leadership. “There is no deal, no concession.” The minister also criticized the disparity in lifestyles, pointing out that while Imran Khan’s and Bushra’s children enjoyed luxurious lives, the children of the poor were being used to damage public property.

He strongly condemned PTI activists’ attacks on media houses, assuring that those responsible would be held accountable.