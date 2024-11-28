JI Emir condemns use of force against political workers

LAHORE - Speaking in context of the government’s crackdown on PTI protesters, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has declared that political workers are the backbone of the nation and that the indiscriminate use of force by the state against them is unacceptable.

In a statement issued from Mansoorah on Wednesday, he condemned state violence, describing it as an attack on the country’s constitution and democratic values. “Such actions undermine the principles of democracy and reveal an authoritarian mindset,” he said.

Rehman criticized what he termed a sycophantic government that, in its desperate bid for survival, is eroding democratic norms and strengthening authoritarian practices. He cautioned that those resorting to oppression today may face similar repercussions in the future.

The JI chief underscored that peaceful protest is a fundamental right guaranteed by the constitution and democratic principles. He firmly stated that the government has no legitimate authority to engage in ruthless crackdowns on protesters, regardless of the circumstances. Reiterating a long-standing demand, Rehman insisted that power must be handed to those who achieve genuine success in elections. “If the practice of imposing defeated individuals continues, economic progress and the supremacy of democracy and the constitution will remain an illusion,” he warned. He said that from Karachi’s mayoral elections to the general elections, people through rigging have been imposed on the public, robbing citizens of their democratic rights. “The current government is a product of Form 47,” he said, asserting that neither the PML-N, PPP, nor MQM enjoys public support. Rehman noted that the PPP’s influence in Sindh is in complete decline, while the MQM failed to secure even a single polling station, let alone a national or provincial assembly seat, in Karachi.

Similarly, he said, the PML-N has lost its foothold in Punjab, with even Nawaz Sharif’s recent electoral win dependent on 70,000 fake votes.

He also criticized the establishment for repeatedly backing corrupt parties, feudal lords, and landlords, resulting in consistent failure.

Rehman reaffirmed Jamaat-e-Islami’s demand for the formation of a judicial commission to ensure the establishment of a truly elected government based on “Form 45”. He also called for the immediate release of all political prisoners and the annulment of the 26th Constitutional Amendment. In conclusion, Rehman reiterated JI’s commitment to upholding democratic principles and safeguarding the rights of the people, emphasizing that only genuine democratic practices can lead the country towards progress and stability.